Aluminium futures up on fresh bets

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 12:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 12:40 IST
Aluminium prices on Monday edged up 35 paise to Rs 133.90 per kg in futures market after speculators built up fresh positions amid positive trend at the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in December contracts edged higher by 35 paise, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 133.90 per kg in a business turnover of 319 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders after positive demand from consuming industries mainly led to rise in aluminium prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Cricket-Australia beat Pakistan by innings and 48 runs, seal series

Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in the second test at Adelaide Oval on Monday to sweep their two-test series 2-0. Pakistan lost their last two wickets after the dinner-break to be bowled out for 239 in their second innings...

China factory data drives bounce in European shares

European shares edged higher on Monday as upbeat factory activity data from China boosted trade-sensitive sectors such as miners, oil and gas, as well as automakers.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3 by 0813 GMT, led by a 1.2 gain fo...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Lyon spins Australia to brink of victory over Pakistan

Nathan Lyon grabbed five wickets to push Australia to the brink of victory at dinner on day four of the second test against Pakistan on Monday.The tourists were 229 for eight in their second innings at Adelaide Oval, still needing 58 runs t...

China slaps sanctions on US over Hong Kong unrest

Beijing, Dec 2 AFP China suspended US warship visits and sanctioned American NGOs on Monday in retaliation for the passage of a bill backing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong. The financial hub has been rocked by nearly six months of in...
