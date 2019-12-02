Ashok Leyland sales down 22 pc in November to 10,175 units

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported a 22 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 10,175 units in November. The company had sold 13,119 units in the same month last year, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales were down 25 per cent at 9,377 units as against 12,570 units in the year-ago month, it added. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales in the domestic market were down 36 per cent to 5,321 units as compared to 8,260 units in November last year.

Similarly, light commercial vehicle sales were down 6 per cent at 4,056 units as against 4,310 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)