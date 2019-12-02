Left Menu
Development News Edition

MainOne's submarine cable enters into Cote d’Ivoire market

MainOne’s entry into the Cote d’Ivoire market will facilitate world-class infrastructure availability and accessibility that meets market needs at any time.

MainOne's submarine cable enters into Cote d’Ivoire market
The company’s network will deliver affordable and scalable broadband services, together with secured and reliable solutions, providing support services for service providers in Cote d’Ivoire. Image Credit: Public Domain Picture

MainOne (MainOne.net) today announces its submarine cable in Cote d'Ivoire is life and ready for service. The project, notable for being the first commercial cable system in service to deploy spectrum sharing capabilities, will offer capabilities to deepen infrastructure sharing and lower the cost of delivering broadband services to the region.

MainOne's entry into the Cote d'Ivoire market will facilitate world-class infrastructure availability and accessibility that meets market needs at any time. The network will ensure its customers continue to enjoy maximum uptime performance and reduced latency as the company increases bandwidth capacity and maintain direct connections to various regional and global Internet Exchanges including the Nigerian Internet Exchange (IXPN), Ghanaian Internet Exchange (GIX), London Internet Exchange (LINX) and Amsterdam Internet Exchange (AMSIX).

The company's network will deliver affordable and scalable broadband services, together with secured and reliable solutions, providing support services for service providers in Cote d'Ivoire. This will offer optimized Internet connectivity for business, as well as providing point-to-point International Private Leased Circuit (IPLC) communication services for businesses and enterprises, riding on its submarine cable along West Africa to the rest of the world.

Likewise, MainOne is also announcing the availability of its Cote d'Ivoire Data Center facility built to Tier III standards, to address the needs of corporate clients, public institutions and service providers for shared services, supporting their cost reduction and operational efficiency drive. It will offer rack spaces for customers to collocate their IT infrastructure with ease while gaining access to fully redundant power, cooling, carrier-grade security, and fire – prevention facilities on a shared basis. The facility will enable businesses in Cote d'Ivoire to attain significant savings in the deployment of their compute infrastructure and carrier-neutral interconnection with multiple operators, providing the value-added services and ensuring that they can stay focus on their core business, whilst MainOne manages their resources.

Speaking on the impact of MainOne's services in Cote d'Ivoire, Kazeem Oladepo, Regional Executive, MainOne, stated, "We remain committed to providing infrastructure and connectivity services that support the digitization journey and economic development of the region. Our investment into Cote d'Ivoire will see MainOne contributing to the growth of the local economy, by serving enterprises and telecommunication providers with world-class connectivity solutions and data center expertise."

MainOne's submarine cable is the first private subsea cable to deliver open-access, broadband capacity to West Africa in 2010, heralding the explosion in Internet access witnessed in the region. The MainOne system traverses the coast of West Africa with fully operational landing stations from Seixal in Portugal through Accra in Ghana to Lagos in Nigeria, the addition of new branches in Dakar, Senegal and Grand Bassam, Cote d'Ivoire and additional branching units in Morocco and Tenerife yet to be connected.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Two members leave Nobel literature committee, criticising Swedish Academy

Two external members of the Nobel literature prize committee quit on Monday after criticising the scandal-hit Swedish Academy.The 233-year-old Academy was forced to introduce several new measures after a sex scandal involving the husband of...

SC to hear pleas against polygamy, nikah halala among Muslims after winter break

The Supreme Court Monday said it will hear after the winter break the pleas challenging practices of polygamy and nikah halala among Muslims. The issue was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices B R Gavai a...

Whatever circumstances, I will always be there to represent India: Leander Paes

Indian tennis player Leander Paes has said that he will always be there to represent the country no matter whatever the circumstances are. I am not going to play for much longer. I have had a great 30-year stint in Davis Cup. I have lived m...

Delayed administration of oxytocin can increase maternal mortality: IMA

The IMA has strongly opposed an advisory by the Health Ministry asking states and union territories for delayed administration of the drug oxytocin to women at the time of childbirth, saying doing so can push up maternal mortality. Terming ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019