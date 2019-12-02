Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors bags orders for over 2,300 buses from various STUs

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 17:58 IST
Tata Motors bags orders for over 2,300 buses from various STUs

Tata Motors on Monday said it has bagged an order for over 2,300 buses from various state transport undertakings (STUs) and is working to complete deliveries of the same by February next year. The orders are from STUs of Rajasthan, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Commenting on the orders, Tata Motors Product Line Head (Buses) Rohit Srivastava said, "With the government's continued thrust towards providing smart, safe and convenient alternatives of public transport, we at Tata Motors acknowledge the proactive approach of various STU's to maintain a sustainable mass public transportation system." With an order size of over 2,300 Tata Motors buses, he said, "We look forward to a continued partnership with all the STUs, in their endeavour to reinforce the public transportation system in their respective cities."

The company, however, did not share the break-up of the orders. Tata Motors currently designs, develops and manufacturers its buses in Pune, Dharwad, Pantnagar and Lucknow.

With an extensive product portfolio of future ready buses, the company said it will continue to play "an active role in mass public transportation, with a commitment towards striking the right balance between sustainable growth and profitability".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Walmart, HDFC unveil co-branded credit card for 'Best Price'

Walmart India,in partnership with HDFC Bank, on Monday launched a co-branded credit card exclusively for members of its Best Price Modern Wholesale B2B Cash Carry stores, offering free credit upto 50 days. The card was launched here at Be...

Russian scientists present ancient puppy found in permafrost

Yakutsk Russia, Dec 2 AP Russian scientists have shown off a prehistoric puppy, believed to be 18,000 years old, found in permafrost in the countrys Far East. Discovered last year in a lump of frozen mud near the city of Yakutsk, the puppy ...

Cambodian opposition leader to face trial

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha will face trial on treason charges after investigators found enough evidence to proceed with the case, a court said on Monday.Kem Sokha was arrested in 2017 and his opposition Cambodia National Rescue P...

17 killed as wall collapses in TN village following rains

In a major rain-related incident in Tamil Nadu, at least 17 people, including ten women and two children, were killed in their sleep when a wall came down crashing on a row of houses at a village near here on Monday, police said. A portion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019