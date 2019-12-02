Left Menu
Development News Edition

HMSI sales down 5 pc at 3,96,366 units in November

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 19:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 19:56 IST
HMSI sales down 5 pc at 3,96,366 units in November

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday reported a 5.25 decline in total sales at 3,96,366 units in November. The two-wheeler maker had sold 4,18,367 units in the same month last year, HMSI said in a statement.

Domestic sales during the month stood at 3,73,250 units, a 5.32 per cent decline from 3,94,246 units in November last year. Exports stood at 23,116 units as compared with 24,121 units in the year-ago month, down 4.16 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Health News Roundup: China to use drug bulk-buy program to close price gap

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress leader Shivakumar deposes before I-T sleuths

Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Monday deposed before the income tax officials in connection with an alleged tax evasion case, said family sources. Yes, Shivakumar was summoned by the income tax officials. They have been calling the othe...

Following are the top Foreign stories at 2015 hours

FGN10 US-2NDLD IMPEACHMENTPresident Donald Trump not to participate in impeachment hearing against him Counsel Washington Donald Trump nor his attorney will take part in the impeachment hearing against the US President on Wednesday, his la...

Police rescue girl abducted from Udhampur, 1 arrested

A girl who was abducted by a youth in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district has been rescued and the abductor was arrested on Monday, police said. Police teams raided several locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab as the abductor was susp...

Hand over rapists to people, justice will be done: Nirbhaya's grandfather

The grandfather of Delhi gang rape-murder victim Nirbhaya Monday said those guilty of such crimes should be handed over to the people to do justice. In an apparent reaction to the recent rape and murder of a Hyderabad women on her way home ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019