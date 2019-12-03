Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-China's Zijin Mining to buy Canada's Continental Gold for $1 bln amid security risk

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 02:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 01:25 IST
UPDATE 3-China's Zijin Mining to buy Canada's Continental Gold for $1 bln amid security risk

China's Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd has agreed to buy Canadian miner Continental Gold Inc for C$1.3 billion ($1 billion), but a top executive with the target company said elevated security concerns in Colombia pose a risk to the deal. State-backed Zijin's offer for Continental, announced on Monday, aims to secure Continental Gold's flagship Buritica gold project in Colombia.

"Zijin doesn't have any experience in Colombia, and we have obviously had some incidents in the past," Continental Chief Financial Officer Paul Begin told Reuters. "But if a major security incident happened at any project, it would be considered a material adverse change and they would have an out if they wanted to," he said.

Four employees of Colombia-focused Continental were killed in a single month last year, one near Buritica and the others at a different exploration site. Zijin's cash offer of C$5.50 per share represents nearly a 13% premium to Continental's Friday's close.

Continental's shares were up nearly 10% in Monday afternoon trading in Toronto. The deal marks the second acquisition of a Canadian gold miner in as many weeks as miners look to boost reserves and take advantage of firmer bullion prices. Last week, Canada's Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd offered to buy Detour Gold in an all-stock deal valued around C$4.3 billion.

The Buritica project has measured and indicated gold reserves of 165.47 tonnes and an inferred reserve of 187.24 tonnes, Zijin said. Zijin expects it's gold reserves to exceed 2,000 tonnes after the purchase, with output eventually increasing by about 20%. It expects the Buritica project to generate robust profit and cash flow after becoming operational in 2020. Buritica, whose high-grade ore and hearty output estimates make it a rare find, is shaping up as a key test for the future of large-scale underground mining in Colombia, whose mostly unexplored mineral riches have miners rubbing their hands.

Continental Chief Executive Ari Sussman said the project is expected to reach production next year and the "timing is right for Continental to sell to a more experienced mine operator." In a separate statement, Newmont Goldcorp Corp said it would tender its 19.9% stake in Continental.

The deal also requires Canadian and Chinese government approvals, Begin said. Canada last year blocked a proposed C$1.5 billion takeover of construction company Aecon by Chinese state builder China Communications Construction Co Ltd on national security grounds.

Continental shareholders are to vote on the deal in January. Begin said he expected to receive all approvals in late March or early April. Zijin said in early November it would buy partner Freeport McMoran Inc's copper-gold assets in Serbia for up to $390 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

China appoints new Macau officials, replaces economy chief

Valocity recognized as Fintech Start-up of the Year at IFTA 2019

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, stocks slide on Trump tweets, dour PMI data

The dollar and global stock markets fell on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would restore tariffs on some imports from Brazil and Argentina, while a drop in new U.S. factory orders in November to their lowest since 2012 dee...

UPDATE 1-U.S. court denies Trump administration bid to resume federal executions

A U.S. appeals court on Monday denied the Justice Departments request to overturn a lower court decision that temporarily stalled plans by President Donald Trumps administration to resume executions of prisoners convicted of certain federal...

Report: Broncos DE Wolfe (elbow) headed to IR

The Denver Broncos are placing defensive end Derek Wolfe on season-ending injured reserve with an elbow injury, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Wolfe was hurt during the fourth quarter of Sundays 23-20 win against the Los Angeles...

Jaguars opt for Minshew over Foles at QB

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone turned to Gardner Minshew at quarterback on Sunday looking for a spark, and plans to ride the rookie again this week over high-priced passer Nick Foles. Foles was benched Sunday in Jacksonvilles ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019