Left Menu
Development News Edition

Danish government wins backing for 2020 budget

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Copenhagen
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:40 IST
Danish government wins backing for 2020 budget
Representative Image Image Credit: geograph.ie

Denmark's Social Democratic minority government has secured the backing of its left-wing allies for a 2020 budget that would pour more money into healthcare, education and the welfare system, it said late on Monday. The government of Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said it would fund some of the initiatives by imposing higher duties on cigarettes, tripling taxes on shopping bags and disposable tableware and reducing the state's use of external consultants.

It will also investigate the possibility of issuing green bonds to finance environmental projects. The impact on next year's economic activity will be broadly neutral, said Danske Bank's economist Las Olsen.

Denmark's economy grew by 1.5% last year and the government expects growth of 1.7% this year and 1.6% in 2020. "A more or less neutral fiscal policy fits very well with the Danish economy as it looks now, with low unemployment on one hand and small signs of a slowdown on the other," Olsen wrote in a research note.

The Social Democratic Party, the main architect of Denmark's 20th-century cradle-to-grave welfare state, won power in a June 5 election as voters rebelled against austerity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress, its allies kept things deliberately stuck for long time for political interests: PM Modi

Stepping up his attack on the Congress and its allies over several issues including Article 370 and Ayodhya case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the opposition deliberately kept the matters stuck for a long time for polit...

Spotted something 'out of ordinary' in NASA's images: Chennai engineer who located Vikram debris on moon

Chennai-based amateur astronomer Shanmuga Subramanian spotted something out of the ordinary in images released by NASA that led to locate debris on the surface of the moon of ISROs Vikram lander of its Chandrayaan-2 mission. Subramanium twe...

Guj: Man killed after being hit by Cong MLA's car

A 47-year-old man was killed after his scooter was knocked down by a car belonging to Gujarat Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar in Ahmedabad city, police said on Tuesday. While family members of the deceased - Praful Patel - alleged that Parmar...

India-Sweden collaboration 'perfect' to combat climate change, says Swedish Min Ibrahim Baylan

Swedens Minister for Business Industry and Innovation Ibrahim Baylan on Tuesday said that the collaboration shared between India and his country is just perfect to combat climate change. Baylan, along with Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019