Left Menu
Development News Edition

KSL Capital Invests in Soneva

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 13:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 13:51 IST
KSL Capital Invests in Soneva

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Soneva, one of the world’s leading luxury resort developers and operators, announced today that an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, LLC has taken a significant minority stake in the company. Soneva operates a collection of luxury resorts in the Maldives and Thailand. The partnership with KSL underscores the attractiveness of the Soneva brand and will support the company’s short- and long-term development goals.

As part of KSL’s investment, Sailing Capital, which had invested in Soneva in 2014, redeemed its investment in Soneva. With the support of Sailing Capital, Soneva was able to expand its portfolio in the Maldives. This includes the 2016 opening of the award-winning Soneva Jani Resort, which firmly re-established Soneva as a leader in the overwater villa market with its stunning design and architecture.

Tina Yu, a Principal at KSL said, "The more we have gotten to know Soneva, the more excited we are about the opportunities to help Soneva grow. At KSL, we invest solely in travel and leisure, and we recognize the power of the Soneva brand platform in the expanding market for luxury experiential travel. Soneva has 25 years of experience operating at the very highest level and have been pioneers in creating rare authentic experiences for their guests. We look forward to a long and successful partnership with Soneva and its management team.”

Soneva was founded in 1995 by Sonu Shivdasani and Eva Malmström Shivdasani.

"We are immensely grateful to Sailing Capital for the faith it showed in Soneva and our management team. Sailing has been instrumental in our success to date,” said Mr. Shivdasani. “We are delighted to welcome KSL as our partner in Soneva. We have many exciting plans, and I cannot imagine better partners to help execute the next stage of Soneva’s growth.”

"Soneva has been a great investment for Sailing Capital,” said, Liang Tsui, CEO of Sailing Capital. “We have enjoyed a very productive partnership with Soneva and together we have realised the opening of Soneva Jani, a highly acclaimed environmentally sustainable luxury resort, delivered a healthy return on our investment, and are very pleased to see Soneva being ideally positioned for future growth. Whilst our partnership with Soneva is ending, our friendship with the company will continue well into the future."

For more information about Soneva, please visit www.soneva.com.

About Soneva

Soneva is a pioneering family of hospitality properties, offering holistic encounters in luxurious and inspiring environments - from world class resorts to outstanding natural locations. Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani and Soneva in Aqua in the Maldives, and Soneva Kiri in Thailand rebuke the traditional concept of luxury and instead promise the luxury of time, purity and solitude. Every day, guests are encouraged to discover sandy feet, inspired minds and full hearts. Combining luxury with a conscientious approach to sustainability and the environment, and proactively changing the nature of hospitality, it delivers intuitive service and meaningful experiences to the guests.

Image: Soneva Jani Resort - 3 Bedroom Water Reserve

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

ADB and World Bank inaugurate new joint office in Tonga

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress, its allies kept things deliberately stuck for long time for political interests: PM Modi

Stepping up his attack on the Congress and its allies over several issues including Article 370 and Ayodhya case, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the opposition deliberately kept the matters stuck for a long time for polit...

Spotted something 'out of ordinary' in NASA's images: Chennai engineer who located Vikram debris on moon

Chennai-based amateur astronomer Shanmuga Subramanian spotted something out of the ordinary in images released by NASA that led to locate debris on the surface of the moon of ISROs Vikram lander of its Chandrayaan-2 mission. Subramanium twe...

Guj: Man killed after being hit by Cong MLA's car

A 47-year-old man was killed after his scooter was knocked down by a car belonging to Gujarat Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar in Ahmedabad city, police said on Tuesday. While family members of the deceased - Praful Patel - alleged that Parmar...

India-Sweden collaboration 'perfect' to combat climate change, says Swedish Min Ibrahim Baylan

Swedens Minister for Business Industry and Innovation Ibrahim Baylan on Tuesday said that the collaboration shared between India and his country is just perfect to combat climate change. Baylan, along with Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019