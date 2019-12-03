Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Safran and Germany's MTU to work on military jet engine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 16:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:06 IST
France's Safran and Germany's MTU to work on military jet engine
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

French aerospace company Safran and Germany's MTU Aero Engines said they had agreed a deal whereby the two companies would jointly develop the engine of the next-generation European 'NGF' fighter aircraft. Safran will take the lead in engine design and integration, and MTU Aero Engines will take the lead in engine services, the companies said, confirming an earlier Reuters story.

"Safran and MTU are committed to supplying the Forces with an innovative engine architecture which will be a key asset of their operational performances," said Safran Aircraft Engines CEO Olivier Andries and MTU Aero Engines chief program officer Michael Schreyögg, in a joint statement on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Thomas Cook India to acquire branding rights for India, Sri Lanka & Mauritius

Travel services firm Thomas Cook India on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement to acquire the rights of the Thomas Cook brand in India, Sri Lanka and Mauritius for around Rs 13.9 crore. The company has signed a pact with AlixPartne...

AIMPLB's review plea to be settled by Rajeev Dhavan

All India Muslim Personal Law Board AIMPLB on Tuesday said the contribution of senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan to the Ayodhya land title dispute case has been extraordinary and that their review petition in the case will be settled by him. Th...

EU to respond 'as one' to US tariff threat to France

Brussels, Dec 3 AFP The European Union will answer tariff threats by the United States against France as one and urged Washington to engage in dialogue, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday. As in all other trade-related matters the EU will act ...

Maha: 12 patients in discomfort post antibiotic shots, stable

As many as 12 patients in a state-run hospital in Thane district of Maharashtra suffered from vomiting and giddiness after they were administered antibiotic injections, a medical officer said on Tuesday. The incident took place at the gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019