Maharana Mewar Public School Wins Best School Award Fifth Year in a Row

The esteemed award for the year 2019 was bestowed upon Maharana Mewar Public School in 15th World Education Summit held recently in Mumbai

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

For outstanding contribution in the education sector, Maharana Mewar Public School of Udaipur was bestowed upon with “Best School Award” at 15th World Education Summit held recently in Mumbai. Maharana Mewar Public School has won this award fifth year in a row at this premier international platform dedicated to innovations and creative actions in the education sector.

Maharana Mewar Public School, Udaipur has been adjudged “Best School Award” on the basis of a survey on various criteria including high quality of education, Co-educational programs, management, online presence, management, reputation of the institution as well as its programs of global standard apart from its efforts towards comprehensively preserving heritage and legacies.

Congratulating on winning this topmost award, Shriji Arvind Singh Mewar, Chairman and Managing Trustee, Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation (MMCF), Udaipur said, “I extend my best wishes to the entire team of Maharana Mewar Public School for winning this prestigious award fifth year in continuation which truly reflects their unceasing efforts towards providing world-class education with a passion for academic excellence. This award is true recognition of the exemplary contribution made by Maharana Mewar Charitable Foundation in the field of education and it will keep us significantly motivated in our journey towards imparting global learning.”

The esteemed award was received by Mr. Sanjay Datta, Principal, Maharana Mewar Public School, Udaipur amid the presence of a galaxy of Edu-leaders, regulators, policymakers linked to preschools, schools and higher education in unexplored territories. Maharana Mewar Public School of Udaipur was conferred upon this award in world education summit 2019 organised by Digital Learning.

About Maharana Mewar Public School

Maharana Mewar Public School located in the ancient and historic city of Udaipur, near the City Palace, is an English medium school, affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education, Delhi. It is a Co-educational senior secondary school. Maharana Mewar Public School provides a platform for students to develop their careers in the field of engineering, medicine, arts and management. The School gives due importance to physical education as well. It is the abode of the revered lineage of the rulers of Mewar.

Image:Mr. Sanjay Datta, Principal, Maharana Mewar Public School, Udaipur receiving award for MMPS

PWR PWR

