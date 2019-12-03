Swissôtel Kolkata Appoints Jameson Solomon as its New General Manager

KOLKATA, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Swissôtel Kolkata, part of Accor group announced the appointment of Jameson Solomon as the new General Manager. A seasoned professional, Solomon has more than two decades of experience in Hotel Management, Pre-opening, Strategic Planning, Client Relationship, Training & Development.

An expert planner in marketing strategies with the ability to roll out and implement innovative corporate strategies, Solomon has proved himself as a versatile Business Manager over the years. He emphasizes on continuous improvement, empowerment, and teamwork to achieve operational efficiency and profitability. His excellent interpersonal communication and management skills have helped in driving motivated teams and achieving organizational goals.

Prior to joining Swissôtel Kolkata, he was working with Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts as Head of Operations, where he headed the project of pre-opening an exclusive luxury residential development in the heart of South Mumbai. He has been associated with the Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway, Bengaluru, Grand Hyatt Mumbai, Park Hyatt Dubai and Hyatt Regency Dubai.

Jameson believes that organization and discipline are the key factors in raising career graph with best-in-class results. In his free time, he enjoys experiential travel, exploring different cuisines and cultures.

About Swissôtel:

One of the best-known Swiss brands in the world, Swissôtel Hotels & Resorts offers contemporary hotels infused with the freshness and vitality of alpine energy, rooted in the tradition of Swiss hospitality. Respected for its intelligent design, quality craftsmanship and mindful approach to sustainability, Swissôtel gives its guests peace of mind to explore the world, discover life's true rewards and embrace opportunities to 'live it well'. The Swissôtel brand was founded in 1980 and today numbers more than 30 hotels globally including flagship properties such as Swissôtel The Bosphorus in Istanbul, Swissôtel The Stamford in Singapore and Swissôtel Krasnye Holmy in Moscow. Swissôtel is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 4,900 hotels and residences across 110 countries.

