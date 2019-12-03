Left Menu
Yes Bank shares continue to fall; plunge nearly 8 pc

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 03-12-2019 16:54 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 16:54 IST
Shares of Yes Bank came under selling pressure even after rising in the early trade on Tuesday and tumbled nearly 8 per cent at closing. The scrip of the company closed the day at Rs 59.50, down 7.10 per cent on the BSE. In the morning trade, the stock had gained 2 per cent to the day's high of Rs 65.35. During the day, it touched a low of Rs 59, registering a fall of 7.88 per cent.

At the NSE, it plunged 7.57 per cent to close at Rs 59.20. The scrip was the worst hit among the frontline companies on both Sensex and Nifty.

As many as 227.57 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 29 crore shares on the NSE during the day. The is the third straight fall of the stock, which has witnessed an erosion of Rs 2,689.69 crore from its market valuation that now stands at Rs 15,175.31 crore on the BSE.

Shares of Yes Bank had tumbled 6.5 per cent at close of trade on Monday. The bank on Friday said eight investors led by Erwin Singh Braich have evinced interest to pump USD 2 billion into the lender.

The board of directors of the bank will reconvene on December 10 to finalise and approve details of capital infusion, which will take place through preferential allotment, it informed the exchanges.

