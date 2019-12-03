Siemens to provide digital solutions to Bajaj group's UP power plant

Siemens Ltd on Tuesday said it will provide digital solutions to Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited for improving operational efficiency and reducing emissions. Siemens will provide a complete thermal twin for the Bajaj Group-owned coal-fired power plant in Uttar Pradesh, enabling improvements in the plant's performance, Siemens said in a statement.

Gerd Deusser, Head, Gas and Power, Siemens Limited, noted that changing market requirements in the power sector have increased the demand for data analysis and digitalization. R S Sharma, Managing Director, Bajaj Power Ventures, said, "The digital solutions are aimed at improving power plant performance and optimizing operations. The solutions, once executed, will result in

sustainable and efficient power generation." Siemens focuses on the areas of electrification, automation and digitalization. It is one of the leading producers of technologies for combined cycle turbines for power generation; power transmission and distribution solutions. Siemens Ltd is the flagship listed company of Siemens AG in India.

