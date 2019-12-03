Left Menu
Development News Edition

Metal stocks in a tailspin amid fresh trade jitters stoked by US

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 18:00 IST
Metal stocks in a tailspin amid fresh trade jitters stoked by US

Metal stocks witnessed a massive selling pressure on Tuesday falling up to 6.2 per cent amid fresh concerns over global trade tussle in the wake of slapping of tariffs by the US on imports from Brazil and Argentina. Among metal companies, Jindal Steel & Power was the top loser as its shares plunged 6.18 per cent, followed by Tata Steel which tanked 5.07 per cent on the BSE.

Also, JSW Steel fell 4.27 per cent, SAIL 3.55 per cent, Vedanta 3.42 per cent, Hindalco Industries 2.39 per cent, Hindustan Zinc 1.19 per cent, Coal India 0.12 per cent and National Aluminium Company 0.12 per cent. "On the global front, the recent tariffs by the US on steel imports from Brazil and Argentina may make investors jittery over global trade concerns," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

Led by the losses in these scrips, the BSE metal index closed 2.67 per cent lower at 9,547.41 and was the biggest loser among the sectoral indices. Geojit Financial Services, Head of Research, Vinod Nair said, "market turned cautious due to global issues like import tariffs by the US on Argentina and Brazil."

In the broader market also, the BSE benchmark index fell by 126.72 points to close at 40,675.45. "On the back of global worries, metal stocks closed sharply lower," said Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice-President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

711 kg poppy straw seized, 2 smugglers held in J-K's Udhampur

Two narcotic smugglers were arrested and 711 kg of poppy straw was seized in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur district on Tuesday, police said. On a tip-off, a police party intercepted two trucks on separate occasions on th...

Support AIMPLB decision to file review plea: Akbaruddin Owaisi

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has said the AIMPLB is filing a review plea in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya matter as Muslims have faith in the countrys Constitution and court despite the injustice allegedly meted out to them in educatio...

Delhi Assembly passes skill and entrepreneurship university bill

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to set up a skill and entrepreneurship university, which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said will provide employment to the youth. Responding to the oppositions accusations that the AAP dispensati...

Katy Perry gets into Christmas spirit in new song 'Cozy Little Christmas'

Seems like Katy Perry has already got into Christmas spirit as the singer-songwriter has surprised fans with an all-new Christmas single Cozy Little Christmas on Monday local time. In the clip of the original holiday tune, Perry is seen spo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019