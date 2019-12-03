Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST Council to review GST revenue position, compensation cess

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 19:31 IST
GST Council to review GST revenue position, compensation cess

The GST Council is likely to discuss the revenue position in its upcoming meeting amid states demanding release of pending GST compensation. The meeting of all powerful GST Council is expected to take place in the second half of this month to deliberate on a host of issues, including raising cess on some more products to meet the growing need of compensation cess, sources said.

This discussion is quite critical as lower GST and compensation cess collections have been a matter of concern in the last few months, sources said quoting a letter written by the GST Council to Commissioner, SGST of all states. The compensation requirements have increased significantly and are unlikely to be met from the compensation cess being collected, it said.

The Council has sought suggestions, inputs or proposals as regards measures, on compliance as well as rates which would help in augmenting revenue. "Specific suggestions may please be provided on following – review of items currently under exemptions, GST and compensation cess rates on various items, rate calibrations for addressing the inverted duty structure, compliance measures other than those currently under implementation and any other measure to augment revenue," it said.

The suggestions made will be placed before the committee for urgent examination, it said. The GST Council is headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Last month, opposition-ruled states expressed concern over delay in release of GST compensation which has put them in an acute financial position. In a joint statement here, the finance ministers of Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan and Kerala said they are facing two months' delay in payment of GST compensation by the Centre. States have not received GST compensation since August.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

AAI starts taking bids under Udan 4.0, focuses on northeastern states and J&K

The Airports Authority of India AAI on Tuesday initiated the process of taking bids from airlines for various routes under the fourth round of bidding of its regional connectivity scheme UDAN. The focus of this round would be mainly on conn...

UPDATE 1-Banks can hand Trump financial records to House Democrats, court rules

Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp can hand over U.S. President Donald Trumps financial records to Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday. The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit C...

Mumbai Central station receives first 'Eat Right Station' certification by FSSAI

The Mumbai Central station of Railways was conferred with the Eat Right Station certification with four stars rating by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI on Tuesday, as a part of Eat Right India movement launched last y...

As if we produce mosquito larvae: Mamata slams oppn for

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that 27 people have died of dengue this year in West Bengal, as she hit out at the opposition for politicising the issue. Banerjee, while speaking during a discussion on the matter in the Asse...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019