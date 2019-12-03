Left Menu
Development News Edition

JioCinema to host movies available on Sun NXT platform

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 20:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:02 IST
JioCinema to host movies available on Sun NXT platform

JioCinema to host movies available on Sun NXT platform Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI): Reliance Jio's movie application JioCinema, the on-demand video platform, on Tuesday said it would present south Indian movies by partnering with Sun NXT, the online video streaming platform from Sun Television Network. "In association with Sun NXT, JioCinema will present the best of south Indian movie catalogue to Jio users", a company statement said.

As per the tie-up, JioCinema would host all the movies available on Sun NXT platform across four southern languages Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and fans would have access to over 4,000 movies. Movie buffs can explore the strong entertainment in a highly optimised and world-class video streaming experience offered by JioCinema, it said.

The association between the two digital platforms would deliver the best of South Indian video content to fans of Jio in the region, it said. JioCinema has wide content including over 10,000 movies, one lakh television shows, the statement added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Witnesses set for U.S. House impeachment hearing on Trump

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

FEATURE-Stellar view? Space hotels race to offer tourists a room in the sky

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Macron: NATO needs to be clear about its modern-day purpose

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said he stood by his comments that NATO was experiencing brain death, and that the transatlantic security alliance needed to be clear what its core purpose was.Speaking alongside U.S. President Do...

Banks can hand Trump financial records to House Democrats, court rules

Deutsche Bank AG and Capital One Financial Corp can hand over U.S. President Donald Trumps financial records to Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday.The ruling from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Co...

WRAPUP 1-Activist Thunberg takes youth angst to U.N. climate summit

Teen activist Greta Thunberg reached Europe on Tuesday after a 21-day catamaran dash across the Atlantic for a United Nations summit where she will invoke the fury of global youth at politicians foot-dragging over climate change. People are...

Gadhimai festival: Mass slaughter of animals begins in Nepal despite outcry

The five-yearly Gadhimai Festival, believed to be the worlds biggest animal sacrifice at one place, began in southern Nepal on Tuesday in the presence of a huge number of pilgrims from India, amidst protests by animal activists. Though the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019