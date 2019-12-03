Left Menu
U.S. targets six oil tankers in new Venezuela-related sanctions -website

  • Nicolas Maduro
  • Updated: 03-12-2019 21:18 IST
  • Created: 03-12-2019 20:55 IST
File photo

The United States targeted six oil tankers in fresh Venezuela-related sanctions on Tuesday, according to the Treasury Department website.

It was the latest in a series of sweeping sanctions by Washington, intended to force out socialist President Nicolas Maduro and cut off the country's access to the U.S. financial system.

