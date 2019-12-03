U.S. targets six oil tankers in new Venezuela-related sanctions -website
The United States targeted six oil tankers in fresh Venezuela-related sanctions on Tuesday, according to the Treasury Department website.
It was the latest in a series of sweeping sanctions by Washington, intended to force out socialist President Nicolas Maduro and cut off the country's access to the U.S. financial system.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
