Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-French Champagne makers fear impact of potential new U.S. duties

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 00:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 00:05 IST
UPDATE 1-French Champagne makers fear impact of potential new U.S. duties

French champagne producers and exporters decried a U.S. government threat to slap tariffs of up to 100% on a range of French products including sparkling wines, saying they have nothing to do with the dispute and calling for government help.

The punitive duties announced on Monday follow France's new digital services tax which Washington says will harm U.S. tech companies. "We can understand the various positions but Champagne is not related to this. We fear we will bear the costs of a policy that is beyond us," Taittinger Director General Damien le Sueur told Reuters.

Other types of French wines already face additional U.S. duties of 25% as part of the Unites States' WTO-sanctioned response to illegal EU aircraft subsidies. "For six weeks now, our companies have been strongly affected by the Airbus litigation. We must avoid creating new problems," FEVS Chairman Antoine Leccia said in a statement."

"We therefore solemnly call on the President of the Republic to take, from today, all the necessary initiatives, at national, bi-lateral and international levels, so that our sector does not pay the price of the economic and political choices made by France", it said. Exports of French sparkling wines to the United States amount to nearly 700 million euros ($771.54 million) per year, FEVS said.

The United States is Taittinger's second largest export market. The famous Champagne house is looking at whether it can ship bottles overseas before possible tariffs are put in place, but Le Sueur said these stocks would not cover sales for the whole of 2020. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

In China, coal creeps back in as slowing economy overshadows climate change ambitions

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Argentina's president-elect says cabinet 'chosen,' some names revealed

Argentinas incoming cabinet has already been chosen and will be revealed on Friday, President-elect Alberto Fernandez said on Tuesday, while his team confirmed a few major picks, including the incoming foreign minister and chief of staff.As...

UPDATE 4-U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ending 2020 presidential bid

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris ended her 2020 presidential bid on Tuesday, abandoning a campaign that began with promise for a rising star in the Democratic Party but faltered as she struggled to raise money or make a compelling case for her ca...

UPDATE 5-Democrats accuse Trump of abusing power, obstructing impeachment probe

Democrats on Tuesday accused U.S. President Donald Trump of abusing power to win re-election in 2020, saying in a report that will form the basis of any formal impeachment charges that he solicited foreign interference, undermined national ...

Tamil Nadu: Flood warning issued to five districts as water-level rises in Vaigai dam

Madurai district collector on Tuesday issued a flood warning to five Southern districts on downstream Vaigai dam as the water-level reached 66 feet, following heavy rainfall in the region. The water level in the dam touched almost 66 feet a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019