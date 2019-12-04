Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air New Zealand begins trialing edible coffee cups with customers

Air New Zealand Senior Manager Customer Experience Niki Chave says that while the airline’s current cups are compostable, the ultimate goal would be to remove these totally from landfills.

Air New Zealand begins trialing edible coffee cups with customers
‘twiice’ co-founder, Jamie Cashmore says the edible cups could play a big role in demonstrating to the world that new and innovative ways of packaging are achievable. Image Credit: Flickr

Air New Zealand has begun trialing edible coffee cups with customers in the air and on the ground as it explores new and innovative ways to meet its sustainability challenges.

The airline currently serves more than eight million cups of coffee each year.

Air New Zealand Senior Manager Customer Experience Niki Chave says that while the airline's current cups are compostable, the ultimate goal would be to remove these totally from landfills.

"We've been working in partnership with innovative New Zealand company 'twiice' to explore the future of edible coffee cups, which are vanilla flavored and leakproof. The cups have been a big hit with the customers who have used these and we've also been using the cups as dessert bowls," Ms. Chave says.

'twiice' co-founder, Jamie Cashmore says the edible cups could play a big role in demonstrating to the world that new and innovative ways of packaging are achievable.

"It's terrific that Air New Zealand has partnered with us to showcase to its customers and the world that a little bit of Kiwi ingenuity and innovation could have a really positive impact on the environment while at the same time delivering really cool and tasty customer experience," Mr. Cashmore says.

powered by Rubicon ProjectMr Cashmore says 'twiice' is working on extending its edible range of crockery and expects to roll out new products next year.

The 'twiice' edible cup trial backs up Air New Zealand's recent switch to plant-based cups on board all aircraft and in lounges. The plant-based cups are made from paper and corn instead of plastic, which enables the cup to break down in a commercial composter. Switching to plant-based cups is expected to prevent around 15 million cups from going to landfills annually. The airline is also encouraging customers to bring their own reusable cups onboard aircraft and into its lounges.

Ms. Chave says the airline will continue to trial 'twiice's' edible coffee cups and work with the company and other partners to explore scaling options that could make it a viable long-term product for the airline.

TRENDING

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

DeRozan's late FTs in 2nd OT lift Spurs over Rockets

DeMar DeRozan scored 23 points, including the game-winning free throws with 3.3 seconds to play, as the San Antonio Spurs came back from 16 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the visiting Houston Rockets 135-133 in double overtime on...

Davis, James help Lakers hold off Nuggets

Anthony Davis had 25 points and 10 rebounds while battling an illness, LeBron James had 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets 105-96 on Tuesday night. Dwight Howard scored 13 p...

IT raids at residence of Cong candidate for Ranebennur seat in

Officials of the Income Tax and Excise department jointly carried out raids at the residence of Congress candidate from Ranebennur assembly segment K B Koliwad, drawing the ire of the party workers. The searches took place on Tuesday night...

President Kovind greets Indian Navy personnel on Navy Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended his wishes to Indian Navy personnel on the occasion of Navy Day and said that nation is proud of their commitment towards the maritime security. On Navy Day, my good wishes to all officers and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019