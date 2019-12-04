Left Menu
Development News Edition

SAT asks NSE to decide by Friday in Karvy's licence suspension matter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 13:39 IST
SAT asks NSE to decide by Friday in Karvy's licence suspension matter

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has asked the NSE to take a decision by Friday in the matter of suspension of trading licence of Karvy Stock Broking Ltd. This comes after Karvy moved to SAT against the NSE's directive which suspended the broker's licence on Monday due to non-compliance of regulatory provisions of the exchange.

This suspension pertains to its trading in capital market, futures & options, currency derivatives, debt and commodity derivatives segments. Karvy had allegedly misused securities of over 95,000 clients which it was holding on behalf of the clients to raise over Rs 600 crore in loans from various lenders.

In an order passed on Tuesday, the tribunal said that Karvy would be at liberty to file an appeal under the NSE Rules. "In case, if such an appeal is filed, appellant (Karvy) shall be heard as expeditiously as possible and in any event shall be decided by December 6, 2019.

"In case the relevant authority would not be able to decide the appeal within the period, the decision on the temporary stay to the impugned order may be taken by the relevant authority on or before December 6, 2019," it added. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) in its report to Sebi on November 22 had said that Karvy was misusing the clients' securities and various other misappropriation of the clients' securities.

Following this, markets regulator on the same day had barred Karvy from taking new clients in respect of its stock broking activities and also prevented it from using the power of attorney (PoA) given by clients after the broker was found to have allegedly misused clients' securities. Separately, the tribunal on Tuesday asked NSDL not to transfer any more shares to the clients of the crippled Karvy Broking.

The SAT order came on a plea from affected lenders -- HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank and Bajaj Finance-- which challenged NSDL's Monday decision to transfer shares from now-banned Karvy Broking back to 83,000 clients, which helped almost 90 percent of the demat accountholders of brokerage to recover their investments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

HDFC NetBanking, MobileBanking services still not working; bank responds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Don't rush out of coalition, warns popular German SPD youth boss

The influential leader of Germanys Social Democrat SPD youth wing warned on Wednesday that the party should not be hasty in walking out of government, a marked change in tone from someone known as a skeptic of the alliance with Angela Merke...

Trump says he enjoyed discussing NATO and trade with UK PM Johnson

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he discussed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the NATO military alliance and trade at a meeting a day earlier.Enjoyed my meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom at 10...

ICC Test Rankings: Kohli regains No.1 spot, Bumrah best-placed Indian bowler at 5th

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday regained the top spot in the International Cricket Councils ICC Test rankings after Australian Steve Smith slipped a rung in the latest list issued here. Kohli, who had struck a fine 136 in the day-nig...

WRAPUP 3-China warns U.S. over Uighur bill, raising doubts over early trade deal

China warned on Wednesday that the U.S. House of Representatives bill calling for a tougher U.S. response to Beijings treatment of its Uighur Muslim minority will impact bilateral cooperation, casting further doubts on a near-term deal to e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019