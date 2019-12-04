eWebGuru launches Intel 2 x E5-2678v3(2x12 Core) cheap dedicated server with new features

New Delhi [India] Dec 4 (ANI/Digpu): eWebGuru is an affordable and cheap web hosting provider offering complete web hosting solutions to businesses of all sizes. The management is happy with the launch of the Intel 2 x E5-2678v3 (2x12 Core) cheap dedicated server for a well-enhanced solution to businesses. With the massive development of technology, it has become an immense need for businesses to move at the same pace. Also, the huge competition businesses face makes them stick on to the latest trends, so that, they always withstand in the market.

There's no doubt that an attractive and informative website is the key to the online visibility of a business. Also, meeting the search engine standards is crucial and companies work on optimization works of website. Having a good hosting solution becomes critical for businesses to hold their reputation. Hosting the web applications in the available trustworthy hosting will help the businessmen to improve their business in the global market.

Benefits of eWebGuru cheap dedicated server Though most of the web hosting providers are providing various services to host the website or any web application, this particular company is revolving as the leading hosting provider on the internet market. Now eWebGuru provides Intel 2 x E5-2678v3 (2x12 Core) fully managed cheap dedicated servers. The professionals are highly trained and have great technical expertise. Be it any area of web hosting, the technical team gets the requests of clients and provides valuable suggestions on the choice of suitable packages.

Impact on businesses As a solid and stable web hosting services provider, the company is strongly committed to certain standards and hence makes sure that the service adds great value to the business.

* Maintaining a high level of security of information of customers and businesses where the corporate companies can get hosting space here without any hesitation. * Including new features, increasing bandwidth, and making enhancements based on the expansion of customer base and lead generation.

* Meeting all storage and network requirements thereby maintaining the effectiveness of the website and also eliminating the need to share or wait for resources. * Maintaining the hardware and also making upgrades with the changing demands in the business.

* Attracting quality traffic to the website with fast loading enabling quick navigation through all pages of the website with friendly features. * Keeping a smooth run of the businesses without any delays or serve crashes which is the most competitive one of this hosting company.

Exclusive packages Being a reliable web hosting service provider in India, the company offers the best & cheap dedicated server to suit individual business needs and budget. The servers are crafted in such a way that all businesses have an affordable option to choose from eWebGuru. The technical team guides webmasters in making an ideal choice after analyzing the business mission and requirements in today's competitive market. Some special offers are also available and the live chat team provides customers with guidance on that.

24/7 support all through the year We take great pride in serving businesses in all industry verticals. We are happy that we have been offering good services to all our customers and happy with the reviews and feedback we receive from them. You can check out our website for more information on all our services. We give a clear picture of what services we offer and the affordable packages are our specialty. We do not compromise on the level of service or quality in any of the features. Our teams of professionals are specialized in all areas of web hosting services and understand the needs of customers.

eWebGuru, a reliable and trustworthy web solution provider in India founded by Ashok Arora. "Today our rates are the most competitive in the market, and sometimes people become skeptical when they saw our rates. We understand our customer quality service is more important than our profits while running our company. We have designed our packages and rates after thorough research and taking into consideration all factors", shared Arora. This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)