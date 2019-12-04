Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's state spending, rate cuts to underpin economic growth, World Bank says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 16:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 16:31 IST
Russia's state spending, rate cuts to underpin economic growth, World Bank says
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Economic growth in Russia will be higher than expected in 2019 and is likely to pick up in the next few years thanks partly to higher state spending and looser monetary policy, the World Bank said on Wednesday.

Russia's economic growth has waned this year as investment activity evaporates and consumer demand flatlines, but it is seen increasing in 2020 as the government gears up for so-called national projects designed to boost growth. The World Bank, in a regular report on the Russian economy, said it expected the gross domestic product to expand by 1.2% this year, up from the 1.0% it projected in October. In 2018, the Russian GDP grew by 2.3%.

In 2020 the Russian GDP is seen at 1.6% and in 2021 1.8%, versus 1.7% and 1.8% respectively projected in October, the World Bank said. "A less restrictive monetary policy and increased spending on the national projects are expected to help foster growth," Renaud Seligmann, World Bank Country Director in the Russian Federation, said in the report.

The central bank will next meet on interest rates on Dec. 13, where it may consider cutting the key rate, now at 6.5%, for the fifth time so far in 2019. But Russia's ambitious national projects, which include state spending of billions of dollars on a wide range of plans to enhance business conditions, infrastructure, healthcare, and ecology, are seen as having only a limited impact on economic growth.

According to the World Bank estimates, national projects will contribute 0.2-0.3 percentage points to GDP growth in 2021. "The reason why it is not as big as one might have expected or hoped for is ... that national projects have been slow to get started," Apurva Sanghi, World Bank's Lead Economist for Russia, told Reuters.

"I guess we are a bit conservative but a lot will depend on the implementation of these national projects: how the regions are able to implement them and what kind of private sector response the stimulus generates." To boost growth in the future, Russia would need to reduce the size of the state's footprint in the economy, provide more room for competition and diversify the country's wealth portfolio from a carbon-based one into more productive areas, Apurva said, reiterating earlier World Bank recommendations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Leading industrialists to take part in Punjab investors' summit starting Thursday

Leading corporate honchos of the country, including Sunil Mittal, Uday Kotak, Sanjiv Puri, will attend the two-day Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, starting on Thursday. The event, which is being organised by the Punjab government, will...

UPDATE 1-Don't rush out of coalition, warns popular German SPD youth boss

The influential leader of Germanys Social Democrat SPD youth wing warned on Wednesday that the party should not be hasty in walking out of government, a marked change in tone from someone known as a sceptic of the alliance with Angela Merke...

Thales Alenia Space, Nilesat partner to build Nilesat-301 satellite

Thales Alenia Space ThalesAleniaSpace.com, a Joint Venture between Thales 67 and Leonardo 33, announced today that it has signed a contract with the Egyptian operator Nilesat to build the Nilesat-301 geostationary communications satellite, ...

SC to consider setting up bench to deal with pleas relating to 2G spectrum case

The Supreme Court said on Wednesday that it would consider constituting a bench to deal with the pleas relating to the 2G spectrum allocation scam case in which all persons including former Telecom Minister A Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019