Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. private sector job growth at 6-month low in Nov -ADP

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:44 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. private sector job growth at 6-month low in Nov -ADP

U.S. private-sector job growth unexpectedly slowed to its weakest pace in six months in November, and goods producers and construction firms cut jobs, a private survey said on Wednesday.

U.S. companies' payrolls rose by 67,000 last month, the ADP National Employment Report said. The median forecast among economists polled by Reuters called for a gain of 140,000 jobs, with estimates ranging from 120,000 to 188,000. It was the lowest monthly gain since May when just 46,000 jobs were created, the fewest since 2010, and continues a trend of decelerating job growth that has taken hold this year. By ADP's measure, American firms have added an average of about 159,000 jobs a month in the last 12 months, the lowest since 2011 and down sharply from an average of more than 200,000 a month at the start of 2019.

Private payroll gains in the month earlier were revised down to 121,000 from an originally reported 125,000 increase. The report is jointly developed with Moody's Analytics.

"The job market is losing its shine," Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, said in a statement. "Manufacturers, commodity producers, and retailers are shedding jobs. Job openings are declining and if job growth slows any further unemployment will increase." All of November's job gains came from the services sector, which added 85,000 jobs, down from 135,000 in October and the fewest since May.

Goods producers cut jobs for a third straight month, shedding 18,000 positions, spread evenly across the manufacturing, construction and natural resources and mining industries. The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment.

Economists polled by Reuters are looking for U.S. private payroll employment to have grown by 175,000 jobs in November, up from 131,000 the month before. Total non-farm employment is expected to have risen by 180,000 after climbing by 128,000 in October. The unemployment rate is forecast to stay steady at the 3.6 percent recorded a month earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump lawyer argues against Afghan war crimes investigation

A lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump argued at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday that prosecutors were wrong to seek an investigation into alleged war crimes in Afghanistan that could potentially implicate U.S. soldiers.ICC ...

UPDATE 3-Kim Jong Un rides again as N.Korea warns U.S. against using military force

North Korea said it would take prompt corresponding actions if the United States resorts to military force, state media reported on Wednesday, as tensions rise ahead of Pyongyangs year-end deadline for stalled denuclearisation talks.The sta...

UPDATE 1-Mexico to seek cooperation on arms flows with U.S. attorney general

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday his government will seek to strengthen cooperation with the United States to control the flow of arms and dollars during meetings this week with U.S. Attorney General William B...

Edulji takes a dig at Engineer during Dilip Sardesai lecture

Former India wicket-keeper Farokh Engineer and ex-COA member Diana Edulji on Wednesday had a difference of opinion in public with the ex-womens team captain venting out her anger at the octogenarian for questioning her cricketing credential...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019