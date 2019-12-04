Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt considering options to decontrol urea: Fertiliser Min

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 20:00 IST
Govt considering options to decontrol urea: Fertiliser Min

The government is seriously considering options for decontrolling urea by either fixing a nutrient-based subsidy(NBS) rate or making direct payment of subsidy to farmers' account, Fertiliser Minister Sadananda Gowda said on Wednesday. In 2010, the government had launched the NBS programme under which a fixed amount of subsidy, decided on an annual basis, is provided on each grade of subsidised phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilizers, except for urea, based on the nutrient content present in them.

"As far as change in the urea policy is concerned, we are open to suggestions. It can be NBS for urea or direct subsidy to the farmers account with decontrol of fertilizer sector. These are some of the alternatives which are under discussion," Gowda said while addressing an event organised by the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) here. He further said that the government is "actively pursuing the issue of revision of fixed cost under urea policy" and added that any change in policy should protect the interest of farmers, industry and help conserve resources.

Currently, urea is the only controlled fertilizer and is sold at a statutory notified uniform sale price. Its maximum retail price is fixed at Rs 5,360 per tonne. It is the most commonly used fertiliser because it is highly subsidised. Noting that the government is aware of the challenges faced by the industry, Gowda said, however there are "no short cut solutions" to the structural problems but the government is working very hard to find possible way out.

As far as fertilizer policies and payments are concerned, the government is in continuous dialogue with all the stakeholders and various wings of the government. "It is our effort that there is an adequate provision for fertilizer subsidy and payments to the industry are made promptly," he said.

However, there is a need to keep in mind the government's fiscal limitation in order to balance sometimes the "conflicting requirement' and meet the expectation of all stakeholders, he added. The minister also urged the industry to redefine the role of fertilisers industry by introducing newer forms of fertilisers and lauded efforts of cooperative fertiliser firm IFFCO in developing 'Nano fertilisers'.

Speaking on the occasion, think-tank Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand said there is a "disquiet trend in the fertiliser sector" as there is too much criticism about the soil nutrients which are essential for achieving food security. He said that consumption of fertilisers in most parts of the country is much lower than the average and there is a need to dispel misconception surrounding fertilisers impact on environment and human health.

"Let us set perception right for growth of the agriculture sector and food security," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

We have observers in Kashmir for many years: Swedish king

King Carl Gustaf of Sweden said here on Wednesday that his country has been having observers in Jammu Kashmir for many years. The remarks came against the backdrop of media reports about Sweden calling for lifting of remaining restriction...

Karnataka: FIR against HD Deve Gowda's grandson, 5 others for assaulting BJP workers

Ahead of the assembly by-polls in Karnataka, an FIR has been registered against former Prime Minister and Janata Dal-Secular chief HD Deve Gowdas grandson Suraj Revanna and five others on Wednesday for allegedly attacking BJP workers at a v...

Hariri's Future party to nominate Khatib as new Lebanese PM-source

Lawmakers with the Future Movement led by Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri will nominate Sunni businessman Samir Khatib to be Lebanons new prime minister in formal consultations on Monday, a source familiar with Futures position told Reuters...

Man kills self at Vasant Kunj: Police

A 39-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in southwest Delhis Vasant Kunj, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Harvinder, they added.No suicide note was recovered, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019