Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares jump 1% as report revives U.S.-China trade optimism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 23:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 22:52 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares jump 1% as report revives U.S.-China trade optimism
Image Credit: Flickr

European shares bounced back from a four-day slump on Wednesday, lifted by a report that Beijing and Washington are moving closer to a trade deal. The STOXX 600 closed 1.2% up after Bloomberg reported that the two sides were closer to agreeing on the number of tariffs that would be rolled back in a phase one trade deal.

The report lifted the benchmark from a one-month low hit on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a deal might have to wait until after the presidential election next November. "I don't think people are positioned one way or the other," said Chi Chan, European equities portfolio manager at Hermes Investment Management. "The reason is, every time you get a bit of news the market swings quite violently ... that shows there is nothing particularly baked in."

"It's the marginal buyer that is moving the market." Financials and industrials led the charge, with planemaker Airbus rising 3.2% after winning an order from U.S. carrier United Airlines.

Further support came from IHS Markit's better than expected final reading on November business activity in the eurozone. Trade-sensitive German shares were up 1.2%, logging their biggest percentage gain in a month. Chipmakers such as Infineon Technologies and STMicroelectronics gained more than 1.4% after upbeat earnings forecast from U.S. peer Microchip Technology.

Dutch semiconductor company ASML Holding advanced by 2.6% after J.P. Morgan raised its price target on expectations of strong performance in 2020. French shares gained 1.3% after Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that they hoped to smooth out their differences over a digital services tax. Washington has threatened 100% tariffs on French champagne, handbags and other products if France proceeds with the proposed tax on big technology companies.

Luxury stocks such as LVMH, Kering, and Hermes firmed by between 0.6% and 1.5%, enjoying some respite after a rough day on Tuesday because of Trump's tariff threat. A big faller was French telecoms company Orange, which slid 4.7% after traders pointed to disappointment over the firm's dividend outlook.

London shares lagged, rising only 0.4%, partly because of a rally in the pound, which tends to hit heavyweights with international exposure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

WB: Body of TMC worker found in pond

The body of a Trinamool Congress TMC worker was found in a pond under Madhabdihi police station limits on Wednesday.ASP, Priyabrat Roy said Prima facie suggests that it is a murder. Further investigation underway. ANI...

UPDATE 5-Legal experts summoned by Democrats call Trump actions impeachable

President Donald Trumps actions to prod Ukraine to pursue investigations that could benefit him politically represent impeachable offenses, constitutional law experts called by Democrats testified to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday as lawmak...

Andhra Pradesh: Insurance for police officials hiked after 20 years

Amaravati Andhra Pradesh India, Dec 4 The YSRCP government under the leadership of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has increased the amount under the group insurance scheme for the police after 20 years. A press release from the Chief M...

'Brain dead' NATO's summit dominated by leaders' feuds

Eds Updating throughout, incorporating related series Watford, Dec 4 AFP The leaders of the worlds most powerful military alliance clashed over personality and policy on Wednesday as NATOs summit ended with an effort to paper over their sha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019