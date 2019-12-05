Left Menu
Transport and tourism sectors called for cooperation to combat climate change

“This comprehensive study analyses the environmental impact of the different modes of transport within the tourism sector”, UNWTO Executive Director Manuel Butler said at the launch. 

  Madrid
  05-12-2019
“Industry must do more, but Governments must align their policies so that at the international level we can collectively work to increase ambition”, Mr. Sarmad added. Image Credit: Twitter(@UNWTO)

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is calling for enhanced cooperation between the transport and tourism sectors to combat climate change.

On the sidelines of the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Madrid, the agency on Wednesday released on Wednesday the Transport Related CO2 Emissions of the Tourism Sector report, which estimates that by 2030, transport-related emissions from tourism will comprise 5.3 percent of all man-made carbon dioxide emissions.

"This comprehensive study analyses the environmental impact of the different modes of transport within the tourism sector", UNWTO Executive Director Manuel Butler said at the launch.

UNWTO said transport-related emissions remain a major challenge: "While tourism is mentioned in many Nationally Determined Contributions as a big concern, not enough has yet been done", said Ovais Sarmad, Deputy Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Against the backdrop of a growing number of sightseers both at home and abroad, the data factors in the predicted growth in global emissions to 2030 and is set against the "current ambition" for the decarbonization of transport.

"Industry must do more, but Governments must align their policies so that at the international level we can collectively work to increase ambition", Mr. Sarmad added. "The One Planet Sustainable Tourism Programme is a vital ongoing mechanism to promote sustainable tourism around the world."

High ambition scenario

Transport-related CO2 emissions remain a major challenge and require tourism sectors to work closely with transport sectors worldwide in order to support its commitment to accelerate decarbonization.

In addition, the tourism industry must determine its own high ambition scenario, complementing the efforts of the transport sector, such as by significantly decoupling growth from emissions, allowing expansion within the international climate targets.

"It is now for the tourism sector, especially tourism policymakers, to use data effectively and ensure the sector plays a leading role in addressing the climate emergency", concluded the UNWTO chief.

