Vivaldis Launches Rx, its Third Division for Companion Animal Health in India

MUMBAI, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vivaldis Animal Health, a leading Indian company in the field of Pet Health has joined hands with Rx Vitamins for Pets, an innovative nutraceutical company based in USA, providing veterinarians with novel formulations designed to enhance patient outcomes. Since 1998, Rx Vitamins has set the standard in the development of a wide range of scientific formulas that provide the veterinarian with a wide choice of treatment options to complement the conventional care of companion animals. At Rx Vitamins, all the formulae are manufactured in NSF (US-based organization which tests, audits and certifies the products and systems) audited facilities. Rx vitamins is a founding member of NASC (National Animal Supplement Council) and also a proud supporter of VCF (Veterinary Cancer Foundation).

with this tie up, Vivaldis has launched brands that support functions of vital organs like kidney, heart and liver. One of the key products in the portfolio is CK-Reno, backed by a number of studies is a scientifically proven botanical and nutraceutical dietary supplement that helps to slow down Chronic Kidney Disease progression, accelerates kidney functions, improves renal parameters and thus improves QoL. Vivaldis has also launched Pimoben, the first fixed dose combination of Pimobendan and Benazepril. This combination equips veterinarians with a multipronged, long term solution to heart problems and is approved formulation by the European Medicines Agency. This combination of Ionotrope and ACE Inhibitor, helps in atrioventricular valve insufficiency and dilated cardiomyopathy.

With Rx division launch, Vivaldis stands committed to its dictum to contribute to the prosperity of pet healthcare industry by introducing pioneering and path-breaking products in India.

About Vivaldis:

Vivaldis, a company focused on Pet Health, was born with a sole guiding principle to play an active part in the care, cure and management of animal health by introducing innovative and path breaking treatment options. Today, they have presence all across all states India with a well-established and scientifically trained sales team and distribution network.

They have a very robust portfolio in skin care and lifestyle management diseases for Pets, including in house developed products as well as products in-licensed from major global players. Their global partners include major animal health companies such as Bioiberica and Catalysis from Spain, in addition to their tie up with Rx Vitamins from USA. They have successfully launched many global brands and speciality products for management of Arthritis, Liver disorders, Cancer, Respiratory diseases and Diabetes for pets, and are the leading Indian company in this pet care segment now.

For more information, please visit: www.vivaldis.co.in.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1040195/Rx_division.jpg

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)