Refined soya oil futures rise on spot demand

Refined soya oil prices on Thursday rose 0.29 percent to Rs 830.4 per 10 kg in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil contracts for December delivery went up by Rs 2.4, or 0.29 percent, to Rs 830.4 per 10 kg with an open interest of 25,030 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions built up by traders against restricted arrivals from growing regions mainly led to a rise in refined soya oil prices.

