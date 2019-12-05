Guar gum futures plunge on weak demand

Guar gum prices on Thursday plunged Rs 32 to Rs 7,110 per five quintal in futures trade as investors cut their bets following weak trend in physical market. Marketmen said subdued demand on persistent arrivals from growing belts mainly exerted pressure on guar gum prices here.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for December declined by Rs 32, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 7,110 per five quintal with an open interest of 15,365 lots. Contracts for January delivery eased by Rs 31, or 0.43 per cent, to Rs 7,211 per five quintal with an open interest of 51,840 lots.

