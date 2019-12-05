CSIR enters MoU with KVIC to promote honey production and CSIR products

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) to leverage the expertise available in CSIR with the effort of KVIC for promotion of honey production and also to enable wider outreach of the CSIR technologies and products. The MoU will help formalize the working relationship between the two organizations in areas such as honey testing, promotion of Honey Mission alongside the CSIR Aroma Mission and the proposed CSIR Floriculture Mission. It will also explore enlisting of CSIR licensees in the KVIC network, display of CSIR technology products at important KVIC outlets such that CSIR products can reach to a wider audience.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Secretary, Department for Scientific & Industrial Research and Director General, CSIR and Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, KVIC here yesterday.

CSIR has over the years, been pursuing R&D in various sectors and has developed a portfolio of processes, technologies, and products in these sectors. In the agriculture and nutrition sector, the focus has been on the development of technologies and products pertaining to medicinal and aromatic plants, floriculture and food processing.

Amongst its various activities aimed at the development of Khadi and other village industries in rural areas, the KVIC is implementing Honey Mission for introducing and popularizing modern beekeeping in the rural areas.

(With Inputs from PIB)