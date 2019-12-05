Zinc futures ease on low demand

Zinc prices on Thursday fell by 45 paise to Rs 183.55 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets driven by easing demand in spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery moved down by 45 paise, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 183.55 per kg in a business turnover of 3,409 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by traders owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in physical market weighed on zinc prices in futures trade here.

