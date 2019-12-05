Pennar Industries Bags Orders Worth INR 302 Crore

Pennar Industries Limited, a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, today announced that it has bagged orders worth INR 302 crore across its business verticals during the month of November 2019.

The Railways division received orders from customers such as Integrated Coach Factory, MCF, TI, Universal Engineering and Texmaco.

The Pre-engineered building division received orders for construction of Warehouses and factory buildings from Coromandal, Ambuja Cement, Antkrish Group, RKS builders, Chettinadu builders.

The Steel division has received orders from Thermax, IFB, Toshiba, LG Balakrishnan, Steel Mart, Schaeffler and others. The Industrial component vertical has received orders from Emerson, Endurance, Tecumseh, Yamaha, Ashok Leyland, IFB, WABCO, Kone, Fujitech and others.

The Enviro division has received orders from Oriental Carbon, Cinda Engineering and others.

The order book position for Railways division was INR 270 crore, Pre-engineered buildings division was INR 358 crore and Water treatment division was INR 92 crore as on 4th December, 2019.

About Pennar Industries Limited:

Pennar Industries (NSE: PENIND) (BSE: 513228) is India's leading value-added engineering products and solutions company. The Company has a strong presence across growth sectors in India through business units Railways, Tubes, Industrial Components, Steel Products, PEB, Enviro and its subsidiary companies, Pennar Global Inc. and Enertech Pennar Defense and Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd. Pennar's all the manufacturing units are ISO 9001:2008-certified and the Company has presence across 10 industry verticals. Pennar has over 30 years of rich experience and more than 1,000 precision engineered products, 2,500 tools and dies, over 600 customers and Eight manufacturing plants located at Patancheru, Sadashivpet, lsnapur, Velchal, and Mallapur near Hyderabad, Chennai in Tamil Nadu and Tarapur in Maharashtra. For more information, please visit www.pennarindia.com

DISCLAIMER:

This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Pennar's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. Pennar undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances

For further information, please contact:

K M Sunil

Vice President - Corporate Strategy

Pennar Industries Limited

+91-97044-44606

Sunil.kuram@pennarindia.com

Mehul Mehta

Director

Dickenson World

+91-98202-80325

Mehul.mehta@dickensonworld.com