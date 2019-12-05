Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI imposes Rs 25 lakh fine on Andhra Bank for violating KYC, AML norms

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:31 IST
RBI imposes Rs 25 lakh fine on Andhra Bank for violating KYC, AML norms

The Reserve Bank on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 25 lakh on Andhra Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued on KYC and anti-money laundering. RBI has, by an order dated December 05, 2019, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 25 lakh on Andhra Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions issued by RBI on Know Your Customer (KYC) norms/Anti Money Laundering (AML) standards and opening of current accounts, the central bank said in a release.

The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account the failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI, it said. "This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with their customers," RBI said.

Based on a complaint, an examination of current accounts opened by two entities in Andhra Bank was carried out and it was observed that the bank had failed to comply with certain provisions of RBI directions. Upon findings, a notice was issued to the bank to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the directions, RBI said.

"After considering the reply received from the bank and submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the aforesaid charges of non-compliance with RBI directions were sustained and warranted imposition of monetary penalty," it further said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Temps below normal at several places in North India, Delhi records season's lowest at 7.6 Deg C

The mercury dipped below the normal in several parts of north India with Delhi recording the seasons lowest at 7.6 degrees Celsius, while Kargil shivered at minus 17 degrees Celsius. There was no respite for Himachal Pradesh as cold winds s...

Labour officials detail alleged anti-Semitism to UK equality watchdog

Seventy serving and former officials in Britains main opposition Labour Party have made critical submissions to an independent inquiry investigating alleged anti-Semitism in the party.The Equality and Human Rights Commission announced in Ma...

French cosy up in carpools to beat transport strike

Quentin Louedec, a 28-year-old engineer, usually struggles to find anyone wanting to share a ride on his daily three km two mile commute to the Val-de-Seine industrial zone in northern Paris. But not on Thursday.Demand on carpooling apps su...

Finland braces for fresh wave of strikes next week

Finland was set for a fresh round of strikes at some of its biggest companies from Monday after state mediators failed to negotiate a deal between industrial sector unions and employer organisations on wages and work conditions. The Industr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019