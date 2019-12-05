Left Menu
Development News Edition

Non-NDA parties in LS on crop loss: Centre yet to provide monetary relief to states

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 20:34 IST
Non-NDA parties in LS on crop loss: Centre yet to provide monetary relief to states

Raising concerns over the losses faced by farmers due to floods and unseasonal rains, non-NDA MPs on Thursday alleged that the Centre is yet to provide monetary relief to the states. Participating in a discussion on "crop loss due to various reasons and its impact on farmers", S S Palanimanickam (DMK) demanded that there should be complete loan waiver for the farmers due to the losses faced by them. He added that fishermen should be treated on par with farmers as they too have been hit by natural calamities.

Kalyan Banerjee (TMC) said the Centre had assured compensation to the West Bengal government after Cyclone Bulbul hit the state this year. However, it has not received about money, he added. Banerjee alleged that the Centre shows promptness in releasing money for Gujarat, a BJP-ruled state.

Vinayak Raut (Shiv Sena) said seasonal rains have hit Maharashtra badly and 34 of the 36 districts have been affected due to this. "First unprecedent floods and then unseasonal rains have hit the farmers very hard. The natural calamity has not spared a single crop. Rice, wheat, bajra, pomegranate, cotton...all have been destroyed, " Raut said, demanding that the Centre gives immediate relief of Rs 40,000 crore.

Raut said fishermen too have been hit. The Arabian Sea has witnessed formation of five cyclones in 2019, a development recorded after 127 years. Bhartuhari Mahtab (BJD) also said his state Odisha is yet to get relief from the Centre as two cyclones -- Foni and Bulbul -- have hit them.

He claimed that farmers through purchase of fertilisers, pesticides, tractors and other farming related equipment and accessories pay GST of Rs 15,000 crore. "Farmers are being pauperised," Mahtab said.

Kaulshendra Kumar of JDU, an NDA ally, said the government is aiming to double the income of farmers by 2022, but it will not be possible by giving them Rs 2000. He was referring to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. Under the scheme, farmers will get an income of Rs 6000 in a year in three installments. Fifty one members participated in the debate and it remained inconclusive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

French cosy up in carpools to beat transport strike

Quentin Louedec, a 28-year-old engineer, usually struggles to find anyone wanting to share a ride on his daily three km two mile commute to the Val-de-Seine industrial zone in northern Paris. But not on Thursday.Demand on carpooling apps su...

Finland braces for fresh wave of strikes next week

Finland was set for a fresh round of strikes at some of its biggest companies from Monday after state mediators failed to negotiate a deal between industrial sector unions and employer organisations on wages and work conditions. The Industr...

Trump says 'will win' impeachment fight

Washington, Dec 5 AFP A defiant President Donald Trump predicted Thursday he will win, after the Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives gave the greenlight for impeachment. The good thing is that the Republicans have NEVER been ...

UK university, Hero Group plan new innovation school in Punjab

Birmingham City University on Thursday announced a tie-up with the Hero Group to establish a new business school to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the state of Punjab. The Munjal BCU School of Innovation and Entrepreneurship MBS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019