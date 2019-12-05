Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street dips on lack of fresh update on trade talks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:03 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street dips on lack of fresh update on trade talks

Wall Street's main indexes dropped on Thursday, as investors stayed away from making riskier bets owing to a lack of new developments in U.S.-China trade talks. The three main stock indexes opened higher, extending gains from the previous session, but lost steam in the first hour of trading.

"There is no new news on the trade war and it's mostly that," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas. "So unless we get a positive or negative story to push the market one way or the other, we might as well be trading in this range for a while."

Wall Street's main indexes snapped a three-day losing streak in the previous session as headlines around trade suggested the world's two largest economies were closer to agreeing how many tariffs would be rolled back in a "phase one" trade deal. However, if no agreement is reached soon, more tariffs on Chinese goods will kick in from Dec. 15.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading in the red, while shares of tariff-sensitive chip companies eked out gains, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 0.3%. At 10:18 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 55.23 points, or 0.20%, at 27,594.55, the S&P 500 was down 5.45 points, or 0.18%, at 3,107.31 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 15.87 points, or 0.19%, at 8,550.81.

Investors also seemed to shrug off Wednesday's lackluster readings on domestic services sector activity and private payrolls growth as they await the Labor Department's non-farm payrolls data due Friday. Dollar General Corp gained 1% after the discount store chain raised its full-year profit forecast.

Nike Inc shares climbed 1.5% after a report said Goldman Sachs upgraded the sportswear maker's stock to "buy" from "neutral". Kroger Co dropped 3% as it missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales and profit, hurt by stiff competition from industry stalwarts Walmart Inc and Amazon.com Inc.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.01-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 32 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-Paris free to act on Airbnb after concerns over deal-IOC

Paris, the host of the 2024 Olympics, is free to take any action in relation to Airbnb, after the citys mayor Anne Hidalgo took issue with a deal between the rental company and the International Olympic Committee, IOC President Thomas Bach ...

Fraud reported in chess tournament, SAI demands return of money

Sports Authority of India SAI has asked the All India Chess Federation AICF to return the money after the fraud was reported on the conduct of last years National sub-junior Chess Tournament. The 44th National Sub-Junior and 35th National S...

Brazil's Bolsonaro urges Mercosur to quickly implement trade deals

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that Mercosur needs to make sure that agreements reached by the South American trade bloc are rapidly implemented.The four-nation common market last month concluded a free trade deal with th...

It's Mahomes vs. Brady as Chiefs visit Patriots

Rather than dwell on what wrinkles Bill Belichick might concoct for a matchup, Andy Reid prefers to focus on what the Kansas City Chiefs do best. When you play Bill and the Patriots, said the Kansas City coach, youre going to get something ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019