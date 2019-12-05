Left Menu
Development News Edition

5 Chinese firms seek land in Gr Noida; look to invest Rs 800 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 22:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 22:17 IST
5 Chinese firms seek land in Gr Noida; look to invest Rs 800 cr

Five Chinese firms intend to get land in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for setting up their manufacturing units with an investment of Rs 800 crore, officials said on Thursday. The development comes within three months of a delegation of state government officials visiting Gungzhou, Dongguan and Shenzhen cities of China to attract investment, they said.

In pursuance of that, officials of China's Holitech India Private Limited, a component supplier of leading phone manufacturer Xiaomi, met with officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) and handed over to them letters of intent of its five partner companies, according to a statement. Holitech India, which manufactures camera, mobile screens, fingerprint scanners, flexible printed circuit, among others, already has four manufacturing units in the industrial town in Gautam Buddh Nagar, according to the statement from GNIDA.

Holitech India has already invested Rs 400 crore and hopes to pump in another Rs 1,300 crore soon, it said. Holitech India's officials told GNIDA officials that five of its partner companies seek 100 acre industrial land for setting up manufacturing units. "They want to establish electronic companies here with an investment of around Rs 800 crore,” the statement said.

“GNIDA officials have assured them full support and also apprised them about subsidies and facilities offered by the UP government which could be availed by them,” it added. The GNIDA said that besides China, companies from Korean and Taiwan have also shown an interest towards investment in the region for setting up manufacturing units.

The GNIDA said it has already started working towards creating a land bank for industrial set ups and is in consistent talks with farmers in the region to purchase their lands with their consent. “About 1,500 acre land is expected to be made available for allotment on which four sectors will be developed for industrial set ups,” it said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Liverpool name FIFA Club World Cup squad

Liverpool on Thursday named their 23-man squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled to be played in Qatar.Joel Matip and Fabinho failed to find a spot in the squad as they are recovering from the respective injuries.Liverpools 23...

Oppo parties hold strategy meet in Parliament over Citizenship Amendment Bill

Opposition parties held a joint meeting on Thursday to discuss the strategy to counter the government over Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament. The meeting took place in the chambers of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at the Parli...

Biden video says world leaders are laughing at Trump

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is attacking President Donald Trump as a laughingstock among world leaders in a new video that has gone viral.The minute-long video httpstwitter.comJoeBidenstatus1202401954644865024 plays off a cl...

Trump files appeal at Supreme Court in financial records fight

President Donald Trump on Thursday filed court papers asking the U.S. Supreme Court to block a lower court ruling directing an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a Democratic-led congressional panel, setting up a major cl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019