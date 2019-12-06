Left Menu
Auto component industry turnover dips 10 pc in Apr-Sep; 1 lakh temp workers lose jobs

  New Delhi
  Updated: 06-12-2019 15:07 IST
  Created: 06-12-2019 15:07 IST
The auto component industry's turnover witnessed its worst ever decline in the first half of the current fiscal leading to a job loss of around 1 lakh temporary workers till July this year, industry body ACMA said on Friday. The auto component industry turnover dropped to 1.79 lakh crore in the April-September period, down 10.1 per cent from Rs 1.99 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

The industry body said the slowdown has also resulted in an investment loss of up to USD 2 billion dollars during the period. "The automotive industry is facing a prolonged slowdown. The vehicles sales in all segments have continued to plummet for the last one year," Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) President Deepak Jain told reporters here.

Considering the auto components industry grows on the back of vehicle industry, a current 15-20 per cent cut in vehicle production has adversely impacted the auto component segment, he added. On job losses, Jain said retrenchment has taken place from October last year till July 2019.

"Primarily, it is the temporary employees who have lost jobs during the period," Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

