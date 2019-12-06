Left Menu
Govt open to adopt new tech, eco-friendly material in construction sector: Singh

The government is open to adopt latest technologies and eco-friendly materials for road construction to enhance economic and environment viability of projects, Union Ministry V K Singh said on Friday. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Singh was addressing a conference on New and Emerging Technologies in Road Construction, organised by industry body Ficci.

"Government is open to adopt and try newer and innovative technologies for road construction by various technology promoters to improve the economic and environment viability of the projects as it is necessary to cut down construction costs by employing new materials, innovative technology, and by fast tracking decision making to avoid associated cost escalation," the minister said. The highways construction industry should develop innovative and eco-friendly materials as well as use recovered and recycled materials to develop green transport infrastructure, he said.

Singh said the infrastructure sector, particularly highways, can spur economic momentum and it is the sector which will propel the growth of the country. The highways sector has the potential to revive growth and cited how the US survived economic depression during 1930s because it built road infrastructure, which spurred growth in steel, cement, automotive sectors and labour market.

"There is also urgent need to streamline the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) preparing process, as in most cases the project reports are delayed, ill-conceived and not based on ground realities, which is causing undue delays in project execution and one of the main reasons for cost escalations. There is an urgent need to develop a positive, transparent, corruption free working system by adopting newer technologies ...Delayed decisions are totally unacceptable as they lead to colossal loss of time," he added. To promote green construction, NHAI will be bringing out a new document on use of waste plastic in road construction within a month, said R K Pandey, Member Projects, NHAI.

The government should have provision on use of local construction materials in the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) so that local natural resources can be used for constructing eco-friendly sustainable roads, K K Kapila Co-chairperson, FICCI Infra Committee on Transport said.

