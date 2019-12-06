Launchof a new cross border e-commerce platform - EnsoLogic

New Delhi [India], Dec 6 (ANI/Digpu): A third-generation entrepreneur and cross-border business expert, Anil Agarwal, has launched EnsoLogic - a cross border e-commerce platform, in partnership with Kunal Abhishek. Anil has had success stories in offline B2B markets, having worked in this space for the last 18 years. He wants to expand his footprint through an e-commerce offering. On the other hand, Kunal, an IIM Calcutta alum of 2004 batch, was instrumental in launching the cross border business for Paytm Mall in 2017.

Together, the team has rich experience in technology and commerce and they are looking to disrupt this space by bringing a huge array of overseas products to the Indian consumer. EnsoLogic is a one-of-its-kind online platform for overseas brands/manufacturers to launch their products in India. It provides technology tools and infrastructure and logistics services, which simplifies sales and distribution of consumer products in India.

The company has started building a network of suppliers and distributors that are using the platform to sell to both online and offline consumers across India. "Timing is the essence of any business venture. There can't be a better time for international brands to explore the Indian market. The digital revolution in India is spreading to tier three and four cities. The new Indian buyer wants to experience the best in the world. EnsoLogic is looking to meet the aspirations of this 'global' Indian," Agarwal said.

