Southern Africa Customs Union Council Ministers discuss varied trade issues in Gaborone

The Southern Africa Customs Union Council of Ministers met Thursday, December 5 in Botswana's capital, Gaborone to discuss among others the Report of its 54th council commission meeting including trade and finance issues.

The Finance Minister of Namibia, Calle Schlettwein, who is the Chairperson of the Southern Africa Customs Union (SACU) Council said in a media conversation after the completion of the meeting that they discussed what he called household matters, trade and finance issues. "The meeting looked at the budget of the institution for the next year and second year., we have received we have noted management accounts and slight under spending so reversed some funds into the pool for further in the next budget," he said.

Calle Schlettwein cited that the ministers then contemplated to sanction a slightly reduced budget. He said they also looked at the Review Programme that was agreed upon by the Heads of States. "The Review Programme looked at number of issues; how we share revenue in the pool and how we consider rebates of the pool and how we enter into trade agreements with third parties," Calle Schlettwein added.

The SACU Council of Ministers comprises of Ministers of Finance, Trade and Industry from the five (5) SACU Member States being Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and eSwatini.