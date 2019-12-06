Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST Stakeholder Feedback Diwas for new GST return system to be observed on Sat

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 20:40 IST
GST Stakeholder Feedback Diwas for new GST return system to be observed on Sat

Central and state authorities will organise a nationwide GST Stakeholder Feedback Diwas on Saturday to gather feedback on the new system for filing returns. The system will be introduced from April 1, 2020.

The focus will be on assessing the ease of compliance and uploading of the new returns so that traders do not face any difficulty when the returns are made legally mandatory, according to an official statement. These feedback sessions would be attended by all prominent chambers of commerce and industry and other organisations representing taxpayers and tax practitioners and compliance managers, it said.

"The tax officers shall be available to handhold the taxpayers and assist them in trying out the new returns. This is the first time after the introduction of GST that taxpayer consultation is being done on such a large scale," it said. On November 16, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had invited some GST taxpayers, chartered accountants and tax practitioners to assess first-hand the response to the various GST returns, especially the new returns to be introduced from the next financial year.

"Several useful suggestions were also received. This initiative by the finance minister was widely welcomed by the entire tax fraternity and hailed as a step in the right direction for greater transparency in tax administration," it said. Accordingly, it said the finance minister decided that such interaction with stakeholders should be replicated nationwide on Saturday to get a much larger feedback on the new return system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Where is France's public sector strike being felt the hardest?

Trade unions called for mass protests and strikes in France over pension reform that have brought travel chaos and closed schools to continue into next week, as they sought to pile more pressure on President Emmanuel Macron.Heres how the st...

Thunberg says 'our voices' being heard but not translating into action

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Friday the voices of climate strikers are being heard but that politicians are still not taking action.We are getting bigger and bigger and our voices are being heard more and more, but of cou...

Man held with firearm, live cartridge in Kolkata's New Market

A man was arrested on Friday in Kolkatas New Market area with a firearm and a live cartridge, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police said they nabbed Sheikh Tipu from Motishil Street-Lenin Sarani crossing. He was carrying the arm and car...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar gains on robust U.S. jobs data

The dollar rose and global equity markets rallied on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November, putting to rest fears of recession and briefly taking the spotlight off the U.S.-China trade talks...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019