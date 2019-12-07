Left Menu
Heavy fog disrupts flight operations at Srinagar airport

  PTI
  Srinagar
  Updated: 07-12-2019 15:12 IST
  • Created: 07-12-2019 15:12 IST
Nine flights were cancelled at the Srinagar airport due to low visibility as a thick layer of fog engulfed most parts of the Kashmir Valley on Saturday morning, officials said. The visibility at the airport was around 600 metres only, an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said, adding the operations would resume once the visibility improves.

"The flight operations have been severely affected at the Srinagar airport and no flight has landed here because of the poor visibility caused by the heavy fog," the official said. He said nine flights have been cancelled for the day out of the total 25.

The fog also disrupted the air traffic to and fro Srinagar as no flight operations took place because of the poor visibility, the AAI official added. The city experienced the coldest night of the season so far recording a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, an official of the Meteorological Department here said.

He said the heavy fog affected the visibility, causing problems to the people, especially motorists. The MeT official said the valley is undergoing intense cold condition as the mercury dipped several degrees below the normal for this part of the season.

