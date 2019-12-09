Left Menu
Vaughan Renner re-elected BusinessNZ President

Andrew Hunt, President of EMA, and Andrew Leys, President of the Otago Southland Employers Association have been re-elected as BusinessNZ Vice-Presidents.

Vaughan Renner re-elected BusinessNZ President
Andrew Hunt, President of EMA, and Andrew Leys, President of the Otago Southland Employers Association have been re-elected as BusinessNZ Vice-Presidents. Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Wellington businessman Vaughan Renner has been re-elected BusinessNZ President at BusinessNZ's Annual General Meeting.

Andrew Hunt, President of EMA, and Andrew Leys, President of the Otago Southland Employers Association have been re-elected as BusinessNZ Vice-Presidents.

BusinessNZ Council members are David Welsh (Auckland), Jugdis Parbhu (Auckland), Margaret Gracie (Auckland), Sara Lunam (Tauranga), Adele Rose (Hastings), Jo Healey (Wellington), Andrew Logie (Christchurch) and Benjamin Badger (Christchurch).

