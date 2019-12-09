Left Menu
Lavelle Networks Named a Notable Vendor in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure

  Updated: 09-12-2019 11:12 IST
BANGALORE, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lavelle Networks, a leading SD-WAN vendor in India announced that it was named as the Vendor of Note for enterprises in India in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.

In the report Lavelle Networks is the only SD-WAN product from India that has made it to the Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure for the second consecutive year. The report makes a key mention of Lavelle Networks's relevance to the growing Indian enterprise market. With more than 7000 deployments in India, Lavelle Networks has revolutionised the market with its ScaleAOn SD-WAN solution, which is built for Scale, Speed and Security. Among their enterprise customers are some of the top Banks, Insurance and financial companies, large retail and warehouse networks, public sector, manufacturing and more.

One of the biggest reasons for large scale adoption of Lavelle Networks WAN solutions is its 100% SDN technology, which is built for scale and unprecedented network up time. Lavelle Networks customers have reported a rapid increase in speed and reduction in complexity when it comes to branch bring up, especially in Tier 2 cities. In a growing me-too SD-WAN market, where incumbent routing or security products are being morphed into WAN edge solutions, without thought to network scale or uptime, they have been a breath of fresh air with their unmatchable dedication to solving the hard branch network problems. The WAN is not an easy space to solve problems, and customers are flocking to ScaleAOn, drawn by Lavelle Networks's commitment to excelling in this space.

"As India races into the 21st century world of digital transformation, we are excited to be recognised for our pioneering work in software defined networking," said Karthik Madhava, Founder & VP Business Development, Lavelle Networks.

"Our conversations with Gartner analysts around the globe, has helped us tremendously in shaping a joint vision for the huge disruption in the enterprise edge network use cases," added Maansi Sanghi, Chief Marketing Officer, Lavelle Networks.

Lavelle Networks is transforming Network experience for India enterprise through its product, solutions, partner network and its in house customer experience team.

About Lavelle Networks

Lavelle Networks accelerates networks for the digital economy by offering software defined networking solutions that solve the biggest challenges in the WAN for distributed enterprises. With a 100% software defined architecture, the solution enables seamless network experience, ensuring enterprises, in turn, are empowered to deliver the best customer experience at the branch. Lavelle Networks SD-WAN solutions are designed for enterprises that are using, or plan to use hybrid WAN or cloud applications and are on the path to digital transformation. For more information reach us at www.lavellenetworks.com.

