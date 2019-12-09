Coriander futures gain on firm demand

Coriander prices on Monday gained 0.86 per cent to Rs 6,664 per quintal in futures market as participants built up fresh positions on firm spot demand.

Besides, tight stocks from restricted arrivals in major growing belts aided the rally in coriander futures.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for December delivery rose by Rs 58, or 0.86 per cent, to Rs 6,664 per quintal with an open interest of 5,960 lots.

