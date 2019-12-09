NSIC, Aramco Asia sign MoU for development of MSME ecosystem

An MoU has been signed recently between NSIC and Aramco Asia for the development of MSME Ecosystem in India in Oil & Gas Sector. This MoU will pave a way for accredited Indian MSMEs to carve out space as vendors in the Global space. From NSIC side Sh. P. Udayakumar, Director (P&M) and from Aramco side Mr. Mohammed Al Mughirah, President, Aramco Asia inked the MoU. The dignitaries H.E. Dr. Said Bin Mohammed Al Sati, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Mr. Abdullah Melfi, Strategic Sourcing Head, Aramco, and more than 200 units from India witnessed the event. NSIC is the flagship Mini Ratna PSU under the Ministry of MSME in the business of facilitating MSMEs in India and Aramco is the world's largest Oil & Gas Company from Govt. of Saudi Arabia having reported revenue of USD 355 Billion Dollar (2018) and estimated the market value of 1.5 Trillion Dollars.

(With Inputs from PIB)