KARAM Launches Third Edition of the Mobile Demo Vans in Maharashtra

- The first and second edition were conducted in 2016-2017 in Delhi NCR and Lucknow

- Continues spreading awareness about industrial safety for workers with Mobile Demo Vans

MUMBAI, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- KARAM, India's leading Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturing enterprise launched the third edition of Mobile Demo Vans (MDVs) in Maharashtra, Mumbai. The OSH- Mumbai, two - day exhibition took place in Goregaon East in Mumbai and educated people on the need for safety and driving awareness on importance of safety at work.

As part of the first and second phases of the activation, the installations of the mobile studio were initiated in Delhi NCR and Lucknow and further covered a distance of 1,48,108 kms in key industrial regions of the country. Through the first two initiatives, the company reached out to 1,55,548 workers from 1066 companies.

With this overwhelming response, the company decided to launch the third edition with the aim of reaching out to a larger audience. The complete range of the personal protective equipment (PPE) with more than 150 products from its different PPE categories, industries, and hazards have been covered in the demo van accompanied with large range of product displays/demos, testing and training.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Sandeep Arora, National Sales Head, KARAM Industries said, "We are proud to announce the third edition of the mobile demo van in Maharashtra. India is renowned for its exceptional and hard-working labour -centric work force, however their safety is often neglected due to lack of awareness and knowledge of essential tools. Our Demo Vans are an extension of our beliefs, as they cover a vast part of the nation, in a tryst to save lives."

He further added, "This demo van is therefore an initiative to highlight the importance of a safe work environment and create awareness on the use of safety equipment's. We aim to reach out to every individual to focus on safety at work through every product or training that we provide."

In the initial phases of spreading awareness, KARAM successfully covered states like Delhi/NCR, Lucknow, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat and Kerala. The main objective is to cover all parts of India to spread 'safety awareness'.

About KARAM Industries:

KARAM is India's leading Personal Protective Equipment Manufacturing enterprise, and is rated as one of the finest Indian companies providing world class PPE. KARAM ranks as the number one company in the field of Personal Safety in the country, and among one of the top ten Fall Protection manufacturing companies in the World. Its product range includes Personal Protective Equipment like safety helmets, safety eyewear, hearing protection, face protection, hand protection, protective workwear, safety shoes, and a vast range of Fall Protection Equipment. Besides these, engineered safety solutions like anchorage systems, specialized rope access, evacuation and rescue products, and confined space entry egress systems also form a part of KARAM's Product Portfolio. KARAM Training and Consultancy is a specialized wing created for providing training and safety consultancy in the field of work-at-height in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

