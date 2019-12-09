71 foreign tourists hire heritage train for Rs 2.66 L

A total of 71 foreign tourists from six countries on Monday enjoyed the scenic beauty of the Nilgiris district, hiring the heritage Mountain train at a cost of Rs 2.66 lakh. The Salem Division of Southern Railway is organizing such trips on the century-old Nilgiris Mountain Rail from Mettupalayam to Udhagamandalam, popularly known as Ooty- the Queen of Hill stations.

However, due to landslips and boulder and trees falling on the track on the Mettupalayam-Coonoor route, the train services were canceled for the last 25 days. Though disappointed at not being able to start their journey from Mettupalayam, the tourists opted to travel from Coonoor to Ooty.

The tourists, hailing from countries such as the UK, Belgium, the US, and Australia, also visited the railway workshop. They told reporters that they were very happy to enjoy the scenic beauty and planning to visit other tourist spots.

PTI COR NVM BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)