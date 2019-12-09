JioWonderland - An annual family experience launches at JioWorld Garden

Left Menu
JioWonderland™ opens as an annual festival for the ultimate family holiday experience for the first time in the city of Mumbai from December 26 - 30. Adding cheer to the festive season, the gala event will be open to the public from 12 noon to 10 pm every day till December 30.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): JioWonderland™ opens as an annual festival for the ultimate family holiday experience for the first time in the city of Mumbai from December 26 - 30. Adding cheer to the festive season, the gala event will be open to the public from 12 noon to 10 pm every day till December 30. Rajshree Bakshi, Senior Vice President - Marketing, JioWorld Centre said: "Cities across the world celebrate the holiday season with attractions that become iconic landmarks. JioWonderland™ will bring the cheer and joy of the season to the heart of Mumbai with timeless stories and experiences."

"With international standard acts, rides, food, and entertainment for the whole family, we aim to make JioWonderland™ a first of its kind, signature event for the city of Mumbai," Rajshree added. Enthralling family experiences such as aerial acts and headline drone show will light up the night sky for the very first time in Mumbai. Kids can immerse themselves in creative workshops and storytelling sessions, have a blast at the sports zone, trampoline and enjoy exhilarating rides and performances.

An entertainment extravaganza for the whole family, JioWonderland™ will have India's tallest Sustainable Christmas Tree, magician and illusionist act from Las Vegas, life-size snow globe, Santa - who will ride into the venue, for a meet and greet and children's favorite character- parade every evening. Tickets and package options will be available on BookMyShow ranging from Rs 499 (early bird pass) to Rs 1499 (Platinum pass). Special celebration blasts (for birthdays and anniversaries) will be available at Rs 2999, while a day pass will be Rs 699 and grandparents pass will be Rs 399.

Taking place over the expansive 1.40 lakh sq ft open space at the JioWorld Garden in the heart of Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), JioWonderland™ is marketed by leaders in entertainment, IMG Reliance. The signature, five-day experience is being launched as an annual calendar event and will further strengthen BKC's position as the emerging cultural hub within Mumbai. Established in 2015, JioWorld Garden has been instrumental in positioning BKC as the epicenter of cultural events within Mumbai by hosting some of the best, biggest and premium events in the city.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

