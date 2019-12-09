Left Menu
Vietjet connects New Delhi with Hanoi & Ho Chi Minh City

Vietjet, the Vietnamese low-cost carrier that hogged limelight in 2011 with an ad featuring the crew in bikinis, has begun two direct flights to New Delhi from Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. With these two flights, Vietjet becomes the first airline from that country to connect the two biggest tourist centers of the Southeast Asian nation with New Delhi, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

The Hanoi-headquartered airline had announced these flights in August and had been planning to connect India first in 2017 and then in 2018. The airline operated the first of the four-days a week flight to New Delhi from Ho Chi Minh City on December 6. The airline will connect these cities on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The flight would depart New Delhi at 2350 hrs and reach Ho Chi Minh City at 0610 hrs local time, while the return flight would leave at 1900 hrs and to arrive in New Delhi at 2250 hrs. The airline launched the Hanoi-New Delhi flight on December 7 and would operate three-weekly flights on this route on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The flight would leave New Delhi at 2350 hrs and land reach Hanoi at 0520 hrs and will leave Hanoi at 1910 hrs and to arrive in New Delhi at 2250 hrs..

